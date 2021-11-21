Civitas One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Civitas has a total market cap of $98,657.94 and approximately $10.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civitas has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00081367 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000860 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000862 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 81.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,329,630 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.