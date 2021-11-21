Civitas One Day Volume Reaches $28.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Civitas has a market cap of $81,091.44 and approximately $28.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civitas has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00080505 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000853 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,347,842 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

