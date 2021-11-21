Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Short Interest Up 21.2% in October

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,500,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 22,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CLVT stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $23.45. 4,048,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,694. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,313,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,113,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,332,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

