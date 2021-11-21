ClinTex CTi Price Reaches $0.0730 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $8.35 million and $366,441.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for $0.0730 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.20 or 0.00221630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00088185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

