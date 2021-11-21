Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.32). Clovis Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CLVS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 111.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. 4,450,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

