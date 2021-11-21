CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,225. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME opened at $223.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.21. CME Group has a 1-year low of $164.98 and a 1-year high of $230.89. The company has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

