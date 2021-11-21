CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $19.22.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 1,232.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 420,998 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 98.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 339,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 168,143 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 94.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 77,660 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 712.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 942,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

