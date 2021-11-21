Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.0 days.

CGECF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$138.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

CGECF traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 440. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.82. Cogeco has a 12 month low of $61.41 and a 12 month high of $79.41.

Cogeco, Inc operates as a diversified holding company, which engages in providing cable television, Internet, telephony and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Communications and Other segments. The Communications segment provides a wide range of analogue and digital television, Internet and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business solutions, including data networking, Ethernet, hosting, Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to small and medium sized businesses.

