Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Position Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.13% of Cogent Communications worth $41,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $141,388.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $125,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,170 shares of company stock worth $672,592. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

CCOI stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.54 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.20. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 644.00%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

