Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the October 14th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,639 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 796,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 91,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,221,000 after acquiring an additional 279,379 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

