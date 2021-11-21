Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $3.31 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 21st. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $612.70 million and approximately $61.24 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for $3.31 or 0.00005594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00017681 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000618 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DogeBNB.org (DOGEBNB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.