Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the October 14th total of 7,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE CL traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.20. 3,978,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,270,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

