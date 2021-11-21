Collective (CO2) Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last seven days, Collective has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Collective coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a total market capitalization of $197,574.84 and approximately $509.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Collective alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.00221430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00088752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.