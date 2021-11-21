Comerica Bank Acquires 5,177 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 462,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,071,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.93.

NYSE NTR opened at $67.88 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.30. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

