Comerica Bank Buys 635 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $564.94.

Shares of PANW opened at $530.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $496.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.68. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.12 and a twelve month high of $545.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

