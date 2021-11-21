Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Waters by 634.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,070,000 after buying an additional 667,524 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waters by 108.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,407,000 after buying an additional 210,930 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth about $47,874,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Waters by 590.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,921,000 after buying an additional 138,190 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAT opened at $349.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.41. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $223.93 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.38.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

