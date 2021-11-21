Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,938 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.21% of Argo Group International worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARGO opened at $57.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

