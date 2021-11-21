Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $851,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,310,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 18.3% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 195,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,146,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 66.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,869,000 after buying an additional 114,634 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,548,555 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.88. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

