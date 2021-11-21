Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

