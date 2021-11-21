Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Stifel Financial worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.70. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

