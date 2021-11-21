Comerica Bank Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,203 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.26% of TTM Technologies worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 106.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after buying an additional 2,871,165 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $10,371,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 57.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,925,000 after buying an additional 576,921 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 118.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 337,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 289,089 shares during the last quarter.

TTMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

TTMI opened at $14.25 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

