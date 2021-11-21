Comerica Bank Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.69.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $417.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.18 and a 52 week high of $435.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.84.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

