Comerica Bank Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ventas by 15.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 154,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $607,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ventas by 34.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,367,000 after purchasing an additional 691,046 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 4.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 13.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.32. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.89, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

