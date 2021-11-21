Comerica Bank Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Tetra Tech worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 2,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 69,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $189.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.70. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.14 and a 52-week high of $190.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.