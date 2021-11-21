Comerica Bank Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1,650.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,501 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,140,000 after acquiring an additional 184,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,898,000 after acquiring an additional 87,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,910,000 after acquiring an additional 412,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $85.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $996,253.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $2,559,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,632 shares of company stock worth $23,507,866 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

