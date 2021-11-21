Comerica Bank Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $207.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.09.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

