Comerica Bank Has $4.42 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,032 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.30.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $113.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.50%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

