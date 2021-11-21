Comerica Bank Has $4.43 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,350 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,771,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Best Buy by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 199,420 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 61,170 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 45,848 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $136.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $137.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.31.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

