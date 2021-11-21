Comerica Bank Has $4.47 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,996 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 677.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after acquiring an additional 152,297 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CLX opened at $166.98 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.85.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.