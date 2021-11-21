Comerica Bank Has $4 Million Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,501 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.37% of Upland Software worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

UPLD stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $671.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

