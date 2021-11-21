Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,035 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.13% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,083,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,575 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 551.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $32,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 1.43. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

SBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

