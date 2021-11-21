Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,170 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 308.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,936 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 364,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after acquiring an additional 220,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after acquiring an additional 216,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,397,000 after acquiring an additional 203,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.62. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

HWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

