Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

LGND stock opened at $161.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.31 and a 200-day moving average of $129.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.90. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV.

