Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,129 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM opened at $124.31 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.