Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Old Republic International worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth $45,594,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth $35,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 13,593.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,514,000 after buying an additional 1,255,881 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,379,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,354,000 after acquiring an additional 813,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,518,000 after acquiring an additional 709,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,788,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,326 shares of company stock valued at $33,664 and have sold 307,100 shares valued at $8,136,303. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.