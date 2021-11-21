Comerica Bank Sells 3,377 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

