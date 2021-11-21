Comerica Bank Sells 548 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel stock opened at $1,241.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.72. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $942.44 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,266.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,239.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.59 EPS for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

