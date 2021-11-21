Comerica Bank Sells 64,031 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,031 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of EPR Properties worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $31,449,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 313.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,849,000 after buying an additional 322,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,427,000 after buying an additional 252,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $9,566,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 378.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.