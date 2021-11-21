Comerica Bank Trims Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,029 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 210,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $272,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.83. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.10.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

