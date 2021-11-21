Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Down 20.6% in October

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the October 14th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CODYY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. 40,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,795. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.