Comparing ADM Tronics Unlimited (ADMT) & Its Peers

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS: ADMT) is one of 65 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ADM Tronics Unlimited to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million -$600,000.00 -10.99 ADM Tronics Unlimited Competitors $1.05 billion $99.22 million 17.33

ADM Tronics Unlimited’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited. ADM Tronics Unlimited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -12.58% -13.84% -7.90% ADM Tronics Unlimited Competitors -280.69% -20.19% -14.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited’s peers have a beta of 18.80, meaning that their average share price is 1,780% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ADM Tronics Unlimited and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited Competitors 234 941 1765 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 23.49%. Given ADM Tronics Unlimited’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ADM Tronics Unlimited has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

ADM Tronics Unlimited peers beat ADM Tronics Unlimited on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

