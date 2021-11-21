Comparing FitLife Brands (FTLF) and Its Peers

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS: FTLF) is one of 43 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare FitLife Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

FitLife Brands has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands’ competitors have a beta of 1.68, suggesting that their average share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FitLife Brands and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A FitLife Brands Competitors 228 617 584 13 2.26

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 41.50%. Given FitLife Brands’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FitLife Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 37.31% 39.94% 30.18% FitLife Brands Competitors -164.96% -53.18% -11.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FitLife Brands and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $21.74 million $8.71 million 5.70 FitLife Brands Competitors $223.88 million -$78.74 million -10.73

FitLife Brands’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FitLife Brands. FitLife Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc. engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

