Comparing NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NXP Semiconductors and NeoPhotonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 0 8 14 1 2.70 NeoPhotonics 0 7 2 0 2.22

NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus target price of $233.74, suggesting a potential upside of 5.64%. NeoPhotonics has a consensus target price of $15.71, suggesting a potential upside of 2.37%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than NeoPhotonics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and NeoPhotonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $8.61 billion 6.83 $52.00 million $5.66 39.09 NeoPhotonics $371.16 million 2.18 -$4.37 million ($0.82) -18.72

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than NeoPhotonics. NeoPhotonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoPhotonics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and NeoPhotonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 14.98% 31.12% 12.59% NeoPhotonics -14.93% -21.90% -12.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats NeoPhotonics on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. Its products include Arm Processors, Arm MCUs, and Power Architecture. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.