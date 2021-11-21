Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CHCI opened at $5.57 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $15.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCI. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 181,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

