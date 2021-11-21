Conflux Network (CFX) Market Capitalization Achieves $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,746.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,196.16 or 0.07266533 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.27 or 0.00372788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $565.29 or 0.00978916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00085469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.19 or 0.00422860 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.38 or 0.00272537 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

