Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after purchasing an additional 352,723 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.13 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

