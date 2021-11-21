Contentos (COS) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $87.43 million and approximately $62.82 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00231999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00088206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011731 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Contentos Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,957,264,019 coins and its circulating supply is 3,631,604,401 coins. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

