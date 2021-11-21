Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Stake Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 48,118 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.23% of Continental Resources worth $32,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Continental Resources stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.13.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 120,500 shares of company stock worth $5,747,285. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.