CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.60 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $24.60 million and approximately $269,010.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000438 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00121040 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000072 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,559,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

