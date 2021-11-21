Contrasting Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) & Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pinterest alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pinterest and Alithya Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 14 11 0 2.44 Alithya Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Pinterest presently has a consensus price target of $71.46, suggesting a potential upside of 59.65%. Alithya Group has a consensus price target of $3.65, suggesting a potential upside of 37.74%. Given Pinterest’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Alithya Group.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest 14.35% 15.19% 13.09% Alithya Group -3.37% -8.17% -3.93%

Volatility & Risk

Pinterest has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinterest and Alithya Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.69 billion 17.25 -$128.32 million $0.51 87.77 Alithya Group $217.77 million 0.68 -$13.14 million ($0.14) -18.93

Alithya Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinterest. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pinterest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pinterest beats Alithya Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FITM, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CTTM, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RFTM, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to inventory management processes; CASSITM analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDERTM, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.